Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERO shares. Raymond James raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TSE:ERO opened at C$25.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

