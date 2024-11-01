Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.01, but opened at $57.50. Essent Group shares last traded at $54.19, with a volume of 193,645 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.21%.

In other news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,103.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Essent Group news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Essent Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,229,000 after buying an additional 440,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

