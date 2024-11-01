Ethan Allen Interiors’ (ETD) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 41,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,158. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethan Allen Interiors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,712,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,986,004.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $929,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.