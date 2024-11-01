Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 67.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 1.2 %

ETD stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 4,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,983. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $711.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.60 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,708,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,240,644.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,700 over the last three months. 10.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

