Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58, reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $27.67 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $703.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,197.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

