ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.77. 111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.45.

About ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

