Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $52.68. 3,052,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,029. Etsy has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $30,257.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $30,257.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,619 shares of company stock valued at $240,825. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,402,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 1,055,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,623,000 after acquiring an additional 734,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after buying an additional 721,454 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 52.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,875,000 after buying an additional 721,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 76.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after buying an additional 517,480 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

