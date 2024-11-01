Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $289.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.74% from the company’s current price.

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.47.

Shares of CB stock opened at $282.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.20 and its 200 day moving average is $270.41. Chubb has a 1-year low of $212.82 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

