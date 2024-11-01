Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,131,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,025,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,168 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $163,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 175.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,010 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 91.6% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,400,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,154,000 after purchasing an additional 669,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.