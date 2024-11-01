Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Exelon also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Get Exelon alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,671,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,974. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.