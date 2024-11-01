ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. ExlService updated its FY24 guidance to $1.61-$1.63 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

ExlService Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.24. 347,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,677,451.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,677,451.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859 over the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

