Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Exor Stock Performance

EXXRF opened at $105.60 on Friday. Exor has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V. engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

