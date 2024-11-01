Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Exor Stock Performance
EXXRF opened at $105.60 on Friday. Exor has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82.
Exor Company Profile
