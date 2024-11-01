Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.12), Zacks reports. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $824.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.150 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

EXR traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.79. The stock had a trading volume of 291,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,793. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 169.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

