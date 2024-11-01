Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target Raised to $22.50

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

EXTR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 322,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,225. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 80.55% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $256.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $526,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,363,575.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

