Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Position Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet makes up 1.7% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $30,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 732.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 252.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN opened at $240.97 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $149.19 and a one year high of $278.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.37.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,610. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

