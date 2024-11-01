Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Acquires 429 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 4.4% of Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.0 %

LLY opened at $829.84 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $913.71 and a 200-day moving average of $864.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $788.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 73.73% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

