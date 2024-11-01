Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 100,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 206,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Falco Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$103.65 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.48.

Falco Resources Company Profile

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

