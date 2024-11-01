Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW) Short Interest Update

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:FBYDW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
