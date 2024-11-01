FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $51.03, with a volume of 29715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

Specifically, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,904,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,379,308.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,902,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,729,672.33. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.43 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,898,341 shares in the company, valued at $527,806,654.63. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hovde Group raised their target price on FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

FB Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,623,000 after buying an additional 106,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 259.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 85,620 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 318,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

