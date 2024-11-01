Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Declares $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 149.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

FRT opened at $110.84 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Citigroup raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

