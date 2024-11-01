Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Position in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PCM Fund were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in PCM Fund during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PCM Fund Stock Performance
PCM opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. PCM Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $9.15.
PCM Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
