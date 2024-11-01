Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $198.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.30 and a 52 week high of $205.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.