Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $3,901,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $2,419,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $190.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

