Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.