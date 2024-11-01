Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 597 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

