Financial Analysis: Globant (NYSE:GLOB) versus BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BIT Mining and Globant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Globant 1 6 13 0 2.60

Profitability

Globant has a consensus target price of $226.21, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Globant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than BIT Mining.

This table compares BIT Mining and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining N/A N/A N/A Globant 7.39% 11.68% 8.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Globant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and Globant”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $43.10 million 0.66 -$28.71 million ($1.31) -1.96 Globant $2.28 billion 3.96 $158.54 million $3.83 54.79

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globant beats BIT Mining on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. In addition, it engages in online gaming activities; and provision of technology services. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About Globant

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions. Further, the company provides e-commerce, conversational interfaces, design, digital marketing, and digital product delivery services. Additionally, it operates Augoor, an AI-powered platform; MagnifAI, an AI-powered solution for software quality assurance; StarMeUp, a science-based AI platform; WaaSabi, a finance platform; Walmeric, a lead-to-revenue management platform; GeneXus, a suit of AI development tools; Navigate for process optimization powerhouse; BeHealthy, a white-label platform; and FluentLab, an AI conversational and engagement solution. The company offers its services to various industries, including media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

