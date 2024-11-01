First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on First Solar from $368.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.13.

Get First Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $7.30 on Thursday, hitting $201.78. The stock had a trading volume of 314,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,516. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.93.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,749,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Solar by 119.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 52,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.