First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.45 and last traded at $38.45. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11.

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.