First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 377,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 154,676 shares.The stock last traded at $51.15 and had previously closed at $51.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

