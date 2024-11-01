First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 377,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 154,676 shares.The stock last traded at $51.15 and had previously closed at $51.13.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
