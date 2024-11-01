First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92. Approximately 23,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 50,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

