FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.610-2.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-2.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.82. 4,016,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,874. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

