Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00-6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.51 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.390-2.510 EPS.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,805. Flex has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,237.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,327.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock worth $933,511. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

