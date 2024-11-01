Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 10,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,650 shares during the period. XN LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $70,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $24,791,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 356,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after buying an additional 173,518 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $14,953,000.

Shares of FND traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average is $108.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.80. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

