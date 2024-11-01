Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Short Interest Update

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FLUT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.92.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FLUT stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.16. The company had a trading volume of 465,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,466. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $252.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.35.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,791,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,770,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,313,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

