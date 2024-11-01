On November 1, 2024, Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading gaming and entertainment company, disclosed its total voting rights in a regulatory filing. The company released an announcement via the Regulatory News Service (RNS) in London regarding this update to comply with disclosure requirements under the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As per the filing, Flutter Entertainment plc confirmed that as of October 31, 2024, the total number of ordinary shares in circulation stood at 178,031,811, each with a nominal value of €0.09 and carrying one voting right per share. This figure serves as the denominator for shareholders to calculate their notification obligations concerning their interests in the company under the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The regulatory disclosure was made available as part of the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. For further details on the total voting rights update, interested parties can refer to exhibit 99.1 of Form 8-K filed by Flutter Entertainment plc on the same date.

This news release was issued on November 1, 2024, by Fiona Gildea, Deputy Company Secretary at Flutter Entertainment plc.

