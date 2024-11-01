Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS:USMV opened at $89.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

