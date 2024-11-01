Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 280.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,788 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,515,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,638 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

