Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 6,943 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average is $104.84. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

