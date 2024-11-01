Focus Financial Network Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $972.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

