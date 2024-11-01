Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.73 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

