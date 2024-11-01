Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $16.70 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $176.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.22. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

