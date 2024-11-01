Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 295,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 116,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

