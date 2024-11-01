Focus Financial Network Inc. Purchases 5,491 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 610,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,353,000 after acquiring an additional 517,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.56 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $95.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

