Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

