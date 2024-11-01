Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $118.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano traded as low as $94.95 and last traded at $95.62, with a volume of 12827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.80.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMX. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 740.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 472,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 746,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,719,000 after buying an additional 64,291 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

