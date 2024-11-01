Fonville Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.08. 9,562,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,963,008. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $166.79 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.