Fonville Wealth Management LLC Has $15.11 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.71. 2,236,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,406. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

