Fonville Wealth Management LLC Purchases 245 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after buying an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1,745.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,728,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 249.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in AbbVie by 156.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,474,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $203.71. 1,160,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,679. The company has a market cap of $359.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.00 and a 200-day moving average of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $207.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 226.99%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

