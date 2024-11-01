Fonville Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,445 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SHY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,943. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
