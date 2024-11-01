Forte Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX opened at $218.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.24. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.